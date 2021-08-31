US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Celebrities

1. The Madness of Crowds by Louise Penny - 9781250145284 - (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

2. Just Friends by Charity Ferrell - No ISBN Available - (Charity Ferrell)

3. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave - 9781501171369 - (Simon & Schuster)

4. Billy Summers by Stephen King - 9781982173630 - (Scribner)

5. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover - 9781501110375 - (Atria Books)

6. Forever Thrown by Kathleen Brooks - 9781943805471 - (Laurens Publishing)

7. Bombshell by Sarah MacLean - 9780063055841 - (Avon)

8. The Paper Palace by Miranda Cowley Heller - 9780593329849 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. Unsung Requiem by C. L. Stone - 9798201253462 - (Arcato Publishing, Inc.)

10. Hidden by Fern Michaels - 9781420152333 - (Zebra Books)

August 31, 2021 11:51 PM
