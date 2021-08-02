Movie filmed in Vicksburg will feature local sites and faces

A movie called “My Stolen Life" started filming last week in a city that has a wide view of the Mississippi River.

The film, for the Lifetime network, is being shot in Vicksburg. It's about twin sisters who have endured a traumatic situation. One becomes a famous writer and the other is driven mad.

The Vicksburg Post reported that the movie features several Vicksburg landmarks and some local faces. Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones plays herself in one scene.

“The film wasn’t originally set in Vicksburg, but we came here and didn’t want to try to make it look like it was set somewhere else,” producer Liana Rae Perez said.

Filming locations include the B.B. Club, Vicksburg’s riverfront murals and downtown area and the antebellum home Anchuca. The film is directed and produced by Atlanta native Dylan Vox.