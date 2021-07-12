Weekend Sports in Brief

NBA

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 41 points, 13 rebounds and six assists, and the Milwaukee Bucks pounded Phoenix 120-100 Sunday night, cutting the Suns’ lead to 2-1 in the NBA Finals.

The first Finals game in Milwaukee since 1974 went to the home team in a romp, with Antetokounmpo and the bigger Bucks overwhelming the smallish Suns to the tune of a 20-2 advantage in second-chance points.

Game 4 is Wednesday night, with the series now guaranteed to go back to Phoenix afterward.

Chris Paul had 19 points and nine assists, but the Suns got next to nothing from his star backcourt mate. Devin Booker shot just 3 for 14, scoring just 10 points.

ORLANDO (AP) — Jamahl Mosley has agreed to become the new coach of the Orlando Magic, the team announced Sunday, giving the longtime NBA assistant his first chance at running his own club.

Mosley replaces Steve Clifford, who left Orlando by mutual agreement after three seasons and two playoff appearances. He becomes the 14th coach in Magic history — 15th if including Billy Donovan, who was hired by the Magic but never coached a game, instead returning to his job at the time with the Florida Gators.

The 42-year-old Mosley has spent the last 15 years as an assistant in Denver, Cleveland and Dallas.

TENNIS

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic beat Matteo Berrettini in the Wimbledon final to win a record-equaling 20th Grand Slam title.

Djokovic bounced back from a first-set wobble to win 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.

It was Djokovic’s sixth Wimbledon title and 20th at a major tournament, putting him tied for first on the all-time list with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

The top-ranked Serb broke for a 4-3 lead in the fourth set when Berrettini double-faulted and earned another break in the final game.

Djokovic had led 5-2 in the first set. Berrettini was playing in his first Grand Slam final.

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Top-ranked Ash Barty won her first Wimbledon title by beating Karolina Pliskova in three sets on Saturday.

Barty used a fast start to seize the momentum against a shaky Pliskova and then overcame a wobble of her own to win 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3.

It is Barty’s second Grand Slam title. She also won the 2019 French Open.

It was Pliskova’s second Grand Slam final. She was runner-up at the 2016 U.S Open.

SOCCER

LONDON (AP) — Italy won the European Championship by beating England 3-2 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw.

Domenico Berardi, Leonardo Bonucci and Federico Bernardeschi scored for Italy in the shootout and Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma made two saves at the end of the shootout.

Donnarumma became the first goalkeeper to win player of the tournament. He made two saves in the shootout and he has been outstanding for Italy throughout Euro 2020.

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Lionel Messi’s Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 in Saturday’s Copa America final to secure the national team’s first title in 28 years and the superstar’s first major international trophy.

When the match ended, a tearful Messi was thrown into the air by some of his joyous teammates.

Argentina’s winning goal at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro came in the 22nd minute after Rodrigo de Paul made a long pass to Ángel di Maria. The 33-year-old veteran striker counted on some sloppy defending from left-back Renan Lodi to take control and lob it past goalkeeper Ederson.

MLB

MIAMI (AP) — Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. will undergo season-ending surgery after suffering a complete tear of the ACL in his right knee during Atlanta’s 5-4 win over the Miami Marlins on Saturday.

An MRI showed the severity of the injury and the Braves made the announcement shortly shortly midnight.

Acuña had been slated to start in the outfield for the NL All-Star team in Tuesday’s game, his third appearance. He is hitting .283 with 24 home runs and 52 RBIs for the three-time defending NL East champions, who started the day in second place behind the New York Mets.

DENVER (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates selected Louisville catcher Henry Davis with the first pick in baseball’s amateur draft Sunday, with the Texas Rangers then taking Vanderbilt pitcher Jack Leiter.

The Detroit Tigers went with Oklahoma high school pitcher Jackson Jobe at No. 3. The AL East-leading Boston Red Sox picked fourth and selected slick-fielding shortstop Marcelo Mayer from Eastlake High School in California. The Baltimore Orioles followed with Sam Houston outfielder Colton Cowser.

GOLF

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland (AP) — Min Woo Lee of Australia made a 10-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole to win a three-way playoff against Matt Fitzpatrick and Thomas Detry at the Scottish Open on Sunday for his second European Tour title.

Lee closed with a 7-under 64 and was the first to finish at 18-under 268 at The Renaissance Club. Detry (67) and Fitzpatrick (67) each made par on the 18th to join him in the playoff.

SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — Lucas Glover ended 10 years without a victory when he birdied five of his last seven holes for a 7-under 64 to win the John Deere Classic by two shots.

Glover won for the fourth time in his career, the most recent in 2011 at Quail Hollow. He finished at 19-under 265.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Jim Furyk recovered from a rough start in the final round of the U.S. Senior Open to hold off Retief Goosen and Mike Weir and win by three strokes.

Making his debut in the event, Furyk closed with a 1-over 71 to become the eighth player to win both the U.S. Open and Senior Open, joining the likes of Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino, Billy Casper and Gary Player.

Furyk finished at 7-under 273 at Omaha Country Club.

SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Nasa Hataoka of Japan was declared the winner of the Marathon LPGA Classic when the final round was washed out by relentless, heavy rain.

Hataoka had a six-shot lead over Elizabeth Szokol and Mina Harigae. She won for the fourth time on the LPGA Tour, and her first LPGA title in two years.

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Three more players withdrew from the British Open next week at Royal St. George’s, a growing list that includes Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, who was concerned about practice time and travel.

Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson and former British Open champion David Duval also withdrew Sunday. That brings to 13 the number of players who had been planning to play but withdrew.

Matsuyama tested positive for the coronavirus during the Rocket Mortgage Classic last week in Detroit and has been self-isolating. He remains symptom-free, though subsequent tests have come back positive.

MMA

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Dustin Poirier beat Conor McGregor for the second time in six months when McGregor badly injured his left ankle in the closing seconds of the first round at UFC 264 on Saturday night.

The fight was stopped after the first-round bell when McGregor (22-6) was unable to continue. The biggest star in mixed martial arts never got up after falling to the canvas following a final-minute blow by Poirier (28-6), who will get the UFC’s next lightweight title shot.

Poirier said he thought McGregor’s leg broke when he checked one of McGregor’s kicks earlier in the fight.

AUTO RACING

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — Kurt Busch passed brother Kyle with 24 laps left and won the NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday to complete a sibling weekend sweep at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Kurt Busch raced to his first victory of the season, 33rd overall and the fourth of his career at Atlanta. He locked up a spot in the playoffs and possibly improved his chances of securing a new ride next season.

Kyle Busch pushed for the lead with eight laps remaining, but 42-year-old Kurt pulled away in the final laps to win by 1.237 seconds.

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — Kyle Busch completed a 5-for-5 sweep of what might be his final season in the Xfinity Series with a late recovery at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday.

Busch finished 0.550 seconds ahead of Jeb Burton for his 102nd Xfinity victory and 222nd overall in NASCAR’s three national series.

Busch took the lead after pushing Daniel Hemric on a restart with six laps remaining. Busch appeared to be trying to give Hemric, his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, a helpful push on the restart but instead Hemric lost control and hit the wall.

COURTS

Former New York Yankees star Joe Pepitone has filed a lawsuit against the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum seeking the return of the Louisville Slugger bat that Mickey Mantle used to hit his 500th career home run more than five decades ago.

In an 11-page lawsuit filed this week in federal court in upstate New York, Pepitone also is seeking compensatory damages of at least $1 million. The bat is currently valued at over $500,000, according to the lawsuit.

The suit claims that Pepitone agreed to lend the bat to the Hall of Fame “with the understanding and upon the condition that it would be returned to him at any time upon his request.” Pepitone claims he’s visited the Hall of Fame many times since and was always reassured by museum staff that the bat would be returned whenever he wanted it.

The Hall of Fame says the bat was donated and that it has owned it for more than 50 years.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — NFL linebacker Barkevious Mingo, who is currently with the Atlanta Falcons, has been arrested in Texas on a charge of indecency with a child-sexual contact, police said Saturday.

Mingo, 30, was arrested on Thursday by police in the Dallas suburb of Arlington. Jail records listed an address for Mingo in West Monroe, Louisiana.

Arlington Police said in a statement that the agency could provide no further information about the investigation, citing “the nature of the charges and age of the victim.”

OBITUARY

LONDON (AP) — Paul Mariner, the former England striker who played at the World Cup in 1982 and later coached in MLS, has died. He was 68.

Mariner’s death was announced by his family on Saturday. He had been battling brain cancer.

He scored 139 goals in 339 games for Ipswich, helping the club win the FA Cup in 1978 and the UEFA Cup in 1981. His other clubs included Plymouth, Arsenal and Portsmouth. Mariner scored 13 goals in 35 appearances for England, playing at the European Championship in 1980 and the World Cup two years later.

Mariner finished his playing career in the United States. He was an assistant coach under Steve Nicol at the New England Revolution for several seasons. In 2011, he was appointed director of player development at Toronto FC and later coached the team.

He also managed Plymouth during the 2009-10 season.

OBERHOFEN, Switzerland (AP) — Gian Franco Kasper, who retired after 23 years as president of the International Ski Federation last month, has died, the governing body said on Saturday. He was 77.

The cause of Kasper’s death was not given.

Kasper, a Swiss former journalist and tourism official from St. Moritz, worked for FIS for almost five decades.

He was the world ski body’s general secretary from the 1970s until he was elected president in 1998.