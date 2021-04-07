Indiana plays Minnesota on home slide

Minnesota Timberwolves (13-38, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (22-27, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana aims to break its three-game home losing streak with a victory over Minnesota.

The Pacers have gone 8-15 at home. Indiana leads the NBA with 15.7 fast break points per game led by TJ Warren averaging 4.8.

The Timberwolves are 5-21 on the road. Minnesota is 4-20 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Pacers won 134-128 in the last matchup on Feb. 17. Domantas Sabonis led Indiana with 36 points, and Malik Beasley led Minnesota with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caris LeVert is averaging 16.2 points, 4.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Pacers. Justin Holiday is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers and 9.1 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Karl-Anthony Towns leads the Timberwolves with 11.1 rebounds and averages 24.5 points. Anthony Edwards is averaging 21 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 41.1% over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 5-5, averaging 112.8 points, 43.3 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 7.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points on 47.2% shooting.

Timberwolves: 3-7, averaging 107.2 points, 42.5 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points on 47.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Pacers: Domantas Sabonis: out (ankle), TJ Warren: out for season (foot), Malcolm Brogdon: out (hip).

Timberwolves: Malik Beasley: out (hamstring), Jaylen Nowell: out (leg), D'Angelo Russell: day to day (knee).