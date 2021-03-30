Indiana plays conference rival Miami

Miami Heat (23-24, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (21-24, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Miami plays Indiana in Eastern Conference action Wednesday.

The Pacers are 13-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 15.1 fast break points per game led by TJ Warren averaging 4.8.

The Heat are 14-15 in Eastern Conference play. Miami averages 42.9 rebounds per game and is 13-6 when pulling down more rebounds than opponents.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Pacers won 109-106 in the last meeting on March 21. Domantas Sabonis led Indiana with 17 points, and Bam Adebayo led Miami with 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malcolm Brogdon leads the Pacers scoring 21.5 points per game, and is averaging 4.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists. Sabonis is averaging 19.3 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Jimmy Butler has shot 48.5% and is averaging 21.5 points for the Heat. Adebayo is averaging 16 points and 8.1 rebounds while shooting 45.6% over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 5-5, averaging 115.1 points, 42.2 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.4 points on 47.8% shooting.

Heat: 4-6, averaging 104.2 points, 44.5 rebounds, 25.7 assists, eight steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.3 points on 44.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Pacers: Doug McDermott: out (ankle), TJ Warren: out for season (foot).

Heat: KZ Okpala: out (health and safety protocols), Victor Oladipo: out (illnes), Kendrick Nunn: out (ankle), Udonis Haslem: out (health and safety protocols).