NDSU, SD meet in conference play

North Dakota State (12-11, 12-6) vs. South Dakota (13-9, 12-5)

Sanford Coyote Sports Center, Vermillion, South Dakota; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State pays visit to South Dakota in a Summit League matchup. North Dakota State fell 80-71 at South Dakota in its last outing. South Dakota is coming off an 80-71 home win against North Dakota State in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: South Dakota's Stanley Umude has averaged 20.5 points and 7.1 rebounds while A.J. Plitzuweit has put up 19 points and 4.2 rebounds. For the Bison, Rocky Kreuser has averaged 14.9 points and seven rebounds while Sam Griesel has put up 11 points and 6.5 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Plitzuweit has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all South Dakota field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 30 field goals and nine assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: South Dakota has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 87.1 points while giving up 66.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bison have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Coyotes. South Dakota has an assist on 41 of 89 field goals (46.1 percent) over its past three outings while North Dakota State has assists on 43 of 84 field goals (51.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The South Dakota offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.5 percent of its possessions, which is the 15th-best rate in the country. The North Dakota State defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 14 percent of all possessions (ranked 345th among Division I teams).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25