It’s final: Harry and Meghan won’t return as working royals

The Associated Press

LONDON

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, will not be returning to royal duties, and Harry will give up his honorary military titles.

When Harry and Meghan stepped away from full-time royal life in early 2020 it was agreed the situation would be reviewed after a year.

The palace said Friday “that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family. “

It said Harry’s appointment as captain general of the Royal Marines and with other military groups would revert to Queen Elizabeth II.

The couple now live in California and are expecting their second child.

