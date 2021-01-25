Clippers play the Hawks, look for 8th straight victory

Los Angeles Clippers (13-4, first in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (8-8, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will try to continue its seven-game win streak with a victory against Atlanta.

The Hawks are 4-3 on their home court. Atlanta leads the Eastern Conference in rebounding, averaging 48.7 boards. Clint Capela leads the Hawks with 14.5 rebounds.

The Clippers are 5-2 on the road. Los Angeles is 13-3 when scoring more than 100 points.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Collins is shooting 53.8% and averaging 16.8 points. Collins is averaging 7.8 rebounds and 16.6 points per game over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Serge Ibaka leads the Clippers with 6.5 rebounds and averages 12.2 points. Paul George is averaging 5.9 rebounds and 20.6 points per game over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 107.9 points, 48.4 rebounds, 24 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.9 points on 44.9% shooting.

Clippers: 8-2, averaging 117.7 points, 44.2 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.3 points on 47.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Hawks: Kris Dunn: out (right ankle), Clint Capela: out (right hand), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee), Trae Young: out (back).

Clippers: Marcus Morris: day to day (illness), Patrick Beverley: day to day (knee).