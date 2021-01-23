Denver plays Phoenix for conference showdown

Denver Nuggets (8-7, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (8-6, fourth in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

LINE: Suns -1.5; over/under is 218

BOTTOM LINE: Deandre Ayton and the Phoenix Suns host Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

The Suns are 6-4 in Western Conference games. Phoenix scores 111 points and has outscored opponents by 2.8 points per game.

The Nuggets are 6-6 in Western Conference play. Denver is second in the NBA with 27.6 assists per game led by Jokic averaging 9.9.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Paul leads the Suns with 8.7 assists and scores 13.3 points per game. Devin Booker is averaging 24.4 points and three rebounds while shooting 48.4% over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Jokic leads the Nuggets with 11.3 rebounds and averages 25.5 points. Jamal Murray is averaging five assists and 18.3 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 5-5, averaging 111.8 points, 42.5 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 5.4 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points on 46.9% shooting.

Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 117.7 points, 45.5 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points on 48.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Suns: Dario Saric: out (health and safety protocols), Damian Jones: out (health and safety protocols).

Nuggets: Greg Whittington: out (knee).