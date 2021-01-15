Toronto plays conference rival Charlotte

Charlotte Hornets (6-7, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (3-8, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Tampa; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets take on Fred VanVleet and the Toronto Raptors in Eastern Conference play Saturday.

Toronto finished 53-19 overall and went 26-10 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Raptors averaged 112.8 points per game last season, 18.5 from the free throw line and 41.5 from 3-point range.

Charlotte finished 23-42 overall and 16-24 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The Hornets averaged 16.2 points off of turnovers, 13.4 second chance points and 33.8 bench points last season.

Toronto and Charlotte matchup for the second time this season. The Raptors won 111-108 in the previous meeting between these two teams on Jan. 14. Chris Boucher led Toronto with 25 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks, and Terry Rozier led Charlotte with 22 points, five assists and two steals.

INJURIES: Raptors: Patrick McCaw: out (knee), Alex Len: out (personal).

Hornets: Cody Zeller: out (hand), Gordon Hayward: out (hip).