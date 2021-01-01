Phoenix plays Denver on 3-game win streak

Phoenix Suns (4-1, second in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (1-3, 13th in the Western Conference)

Denver; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix looks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Suns take on Denver.

Denver finished 46-27 overall and went 26-11 at home during the 2019-20 season. The Nuggets averaged 16.6 points off of turnovers, 14.2 second chance points and 37.1 bench points last season.

Phoenix went 34-39 overall and 19-27 in Western Conference play during the 2019-20 season. The Suns averaged 113.6 points per game last season, 47.8 in the paint, 18.4 off of turnovers and 14.7 on fast breaks.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Greg Whittington: day to day (left knee), JaMychal Green: day to day (calf), Jamal Murray: day to day (elbow).

Suns: Jalen Smith: out (ankle), Abdel Nader: out (concussion).