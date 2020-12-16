University says text books free next year for undergraduates

Eastern Kentucky University has announced an initiative that will allow undergraduate students to receive free text books during the next school year.

The EKU BookSmart program was developed by the university and is possible due to its partnership with Barnes & Noble College Booksellers, the school announced on Monday. The program will provide required textbooks and course materials for all in-person and online students. Materials can be delivered or picked up at the campus bookstore, officials said.

University officials have been focused on making higher education more attainable, EKU President Dr. David McFaddin said in a statement.

"With the addition of free textbooks to the EKU Advantage, a college degree from EKU is now more accessible and affordable than it has been in many years," he said.

Barry Poynter, senior vice president for finance and administration, said national studies show that the average costs of textbooks is $1,200 annually.