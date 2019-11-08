Domingo won’t perform at Tokyo Olympics cultural events

FILE - In this July 12, 2019, photo, Placido Domingo speaks during a news conference about his upcoming show "Giovanna d'Arco" in Madrid, Spain. The Tokyo Olympics organizing committee says opera legend Domingo has said he won’t perform at pre-Olympics cultural events in Japan. AP Photo

The Tokyo Olympics organizing committee says opera legend Placido Domingo has said he won't perform at pre-Olympics cultural events in Japan.

The committee said in a statement Friday that Domingo decided not to perform at an event scheduled for April that was meant to bring together opera and traditional Japanese Kabuki theater and officials accepted his decision.

U.S. opera houses have canceled Domingo's appearance following sexual harassment allegations against him.