Virginia Film Festival to feature more than 150 films

The 32nd annual Virginia Film Festival is set to open in Charlottesville this week with more than 150 films and an array of guests, including actor and director Ethan Hawke and bestselling author John Grisham.

The festival will open Wednesday with a screening of "Just Mercy," the true story of attorney Bryan Stevenson and his defense of Walter McMillian, a man wrongfully imprisoned for the murder of a white woman.

Other films to be shown during the festival include: "Western Stars," a documentary featuring Bruce Springsteen; and "Harriet," based on the life of abolitionist Harriet Tubman.

The festival will also present a special series that focuses on LGBTQ films, including "Changing the Game," which follows three high school transgender athletes.

The festival runs from Wednesday through Sunday.