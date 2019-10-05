Prince Harry sues 2 UK tabloids over alleged phone hacking

FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry walks through a minefield in Dirico, Angola, during a visit to see the work of landmine clearance charity the Halo Trust, on day five of the royal tour of Africa. The final day of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan’s 10-day visit to Africa with infant son Archie in tow has been overshadowed by a lawsuit she has filed against Britain’s Mail on Sunday tabloid. Dominic Lipinski

Prince Harry is suing two British tabloid newspapers over alleged phone hacking.

British media reports Friday night said Harry took legal action against the Sun and Mirror newspapers.

Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement on Saturday that claims regarding "illegal interception of voicemail messages" were filed on Harry's behalf.

The palace declined to say more or provide details "given the particulars of the claims are not yet public."

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

News Group Newspapers, which owns The Sun, acknowledged the prince's High Court action.

The cases escalate Harry's fight with the British tabloids. His wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, sued the Mail on Sunday for alleged copyright infringement and other civil violations after the paper published a letter she wrote to her father.