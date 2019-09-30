The Latest: NCAA says new California law creates confusion

FILE - In this March 14, 2012, file photo, a player runs across the NCAA logo during practice at the NCAA tournament college basketball in Pittsburgh. California will let college athletes hire agents and make money from endorsements, defying the NCAA and setting up a likely legal challenge that could reshape U.S. amateur sports. AP Photo

The Latest on California Gov. Gavin Newsom signing a law allowing college athletes to make money from endorsements (all times local):

8:15 a.m.

The NCAA says a new California law allowing college student athletes to earn money from endorsements is creating confusion for current and future athletes, coaches, administrators and schools.

The NCAA responded Monday after California Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted a video of himself signing the bill during a special episode of HBO's "The Shop: Uninterrupted."

The NCAA says changes are needed to continue to support student-athletes, but improvement needs to happen on a national level through the NCAA's rules-making process.

The NCAA says it is considering its next steps in California but did not elaborate.

7:35 a.m.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom says a law he has signed to allow college athletes to make money from endorsements is a rebalancing of the power arrangement between athletes and institutions.

Newsom tweeted a video early Monday showing him signing the law during a special episode of HBO's "The Shop: Uninterrupted" alongside basketball star LeBron James and other athletes.

The governor says the first-in-the-nation law will cause dozens of other states to introduce similar legislation and it will change college sports for the better by putting athletes on par with the interests of institutions.

The NCAA Board of Governors had asked Newsom to veto the bill, saying it "would erase the critical distinction between college and professional athletes

7:14 a.m.

California will let college athletes hire agents and make money from endorsements, defying the NCAA and setting up a likely legal challenge that could reshape U.S. amateur sports.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday he has signed a law that allowing athletes at California universities make money from their images, names or likenesses. The law also bans schools from kicking athletes off the team if they get paid.

California is the first state to pass such a law.

The law takes effect on Jan. 1, 2023. It does not apply to community colleges and bans athletes from accepting endorsement deals conflicting with their schools' existing contracts.

The NCAA Board of Governors had asked Newsom to veto the bill, saying it "would erase the critical distinction between college and professional athletes."