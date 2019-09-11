Yahoo Japan plans tender offer for retailer Zozo at $3.7B

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2018, file photo, Zozo Chief Executive Yusaku Maezawa speaks during a press conference on the PGA Tour in Tokyo. Yahoo Japan Corp. said Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 it will put up a tender offer, estimated at 400 billion yen ($3.7 billion), for Zozo Inc., a Japanese online retailer started by a celebrity tycoon. Maezawa is known for lavish spending on artworks by Jean-Michel Basquiat, a Stradivarius violin and a future trip to the moon. AP Photo

Yahoo Japan Corp. says it will put up a tender offer, estimated at 400 billion yen ($3.7 billion), for Zozo Inc., a Japanese online retailer started by a celebrity tycoon.

Yahoo Japan announced the plan Thursday, which includes a business alliance with Zozo.

Zozo Chief Executive Yusaku Maezawa is known for lavish spending on artworks by Jean-Michel Basquiat, a Stradivarius violin and a future trip to the moon.

Maezawa, who owns nearly 37% of the company, will step down and sell nearly 93 million shares of his more than 112 million shares, according to the plan.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Yahoo Japan will own up to 50.1% under the tender offer, set for early October, it said.

Maezawa has drawn a great deal of attention in the relatively conservative Japanese business world.