9-year-old girl sues German boys choir over gender bias

A 9-year-old girl is suing a centuries-old German boys choir, arguing she was illegally rejected due to her gender.

The girl, whose identity has not been revealed to protect her privacy, has been trying to join the State and Cathedral Choir, which was founded in 1465 and has never admitted any girls.

The Berlin administrative court says the girl auditioned in March and was rejected. Her family is suing, arguing the rejection is discriminatory and violates her equal right to opportunities from an institution receiving state funds.

The court says the choir contends the girl's rejection was "not predominantly about her gender" and she would have been asked to join if she had displayed extraordinary talent and motivation.

A ruling is due Friday.