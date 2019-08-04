Blue Jays face off against the Orioles in division play

Toronto Blue Jays (45-68, fourth in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (37-73, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Sean Reid-Foley (1-1, 2.55 ERA) Orioles: Tom Eshelman (0-2, 6.35 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore will host Toronto in a matchup of division rivals.

The Orioles are 17-32 against teams from the AL East. The Baltimore pitching staff averages 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, .

The Blue Jays are 17-29 against opponents from the AL East. Toronto has slugged .419 this season. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. leads the club with a .566 slugging percentage, including 38 extra-base hits and 18 home runs. The Orioles won the last meeting 6-4. Mychal Givens secured his second victory and Trey Mancini went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for Baltimore. Buddy Boshers took his first loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mancini leads the Orioles with 114 hits and is batting .279. Jonathan Villar is 15-for-44 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

Freddy Galvis leads the Blue Jays with 42 extra base hits and is batting .274. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 15-for-37 with four doubles, four home runs and 18 RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .257 batting average, 5.72 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Blue Jays: 6-4, .265 batting average, 4.11 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: 60-day IL (elbow), John Means: 10-day IL (bicep), Alex Cobb: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), Dwight Smith Jr.: 10-day IL (calf), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).

Blue Jays Injuries: Ryan Tepera: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Shoemaker: 60-day IL (knee), Clayton Richard: 10-day IL (lat), Elvis Luciano: 60-day IL (elbow), Nick Kingham: 10-day IL (oblique), Ken Giles: day-to-day (elbow), Clay Buchholz: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 10-day IL (elbow), Derek Fisher: day-to-day (face), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee), Luke Maile: 10-day IL (oblique).