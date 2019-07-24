Meek Mill’s conviction thrown out, granted new trial

Jay-Z makes an announcement of the launch of Dream Chasers record label in joint venture with Roc Nation, at the Roc Nation headquarters on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in New York. Meek Mill, the Philadelphia rapper-turned-entrepreneur is launching a new record label in a joint venture with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation. Photo by Greg Allen/Invision

A Pennsylvania appeals court has thrown out rapper Meek Mill's decade-old conviction in a drug and gun case.

The unanimous three-judge opinion Wednesday grants the rapper born Robert Williams a new trial because of new evidence of alleged police corruption.

The Pennsylvania Superior Court also overturned the trial judge's parole violation findings that sent the entertainer back to prison in 2017 for five months.

Prosecutors could choose to drop the case.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner's office has said it will not call the police officer who was the sole prosecution witness because of new doubts about his credibility.