Literary conference examines family in Faulkner’s work

A literary conference at the University of Mississippi is focusing on the theme of families in William Faulkner's work.

The 46th annual Faulkner and Yoknapatawpha Conference opens Sunday and runs through Thursday. A university news release says the conference includes lectures, exhibits, panel presentations, guided tours of north Mississippi and the Delta and sessions about teaching Faulkner.

The conference coordinator is Jay Watson, a professor of Faulkner Studies at Ole Miss. He says two noted Faulkner scholars, Jim Carothers and the late Noel Polk, repeatedly suggested that the conference focus on Faulkner and the family.

New events this year are an introduction to conducting family history research, an African American heritage tour and the screening of a video recording of Faulkner's "The Sound and the Fury: April 7, 1928."