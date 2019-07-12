Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" — Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; investor and liberal activist Tom Steyer.

NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Ron Johnson, R-Wis.; U.S. Women's National Soccer Team co-captain Megan Rapinoe.

CBS' "Face the Nation" — Mark Morgan, acting commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection; Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine.

CNN's "State of the Union" — Ken Cuccinelli, acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services; New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio; Rep. Nanette Barragán, D-Calif.