Stevie Wonder says he’s getting a kidney transplant in fall

Stevie Wonder says he will be receiving a kidney transplant this fall.

The 69-year-old music legend made the announcement to concertgoers in England on Saturday.

Wonder said he'll do three more shows and then undergo the surgery in September.

He said he has a donor, adding, "it's all good," drawing cheers from the audience.

He didn't want his fans to hear rumors, Wonder said. There had been a recent report that he was facing a serious health issue.

Wonder was performing as part of a summer concert in London's Hyde Park. He told the audience he was there to share his love and to thank them for theirs.