PSO musical director makes debut to Fourth of July crowd

The director of the Portland Orchestra has made his debut to music and fireworks.

Music director Eckart Preu laid out a score that included patriotic marches and popular film scores like "Star Wars" before the fireworks erupted over Portland Harbor in Tchaikovsky's "1812 Overture."

Tens of thousands watched and listened Thursday on Portland's Eastern Promenade as the orchestra returned from a one-year hiatus from the Stars and Stripes Spectacular.

Last year, a funding shortfall prevented the orchestra from playing. This year, a new partnership provided funding.