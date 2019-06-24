Gene’s Po-Boys, iconic New Orleans eatery, closing in July

A New Orleans po-boy shop featured in "The Simpsons" and a video by Drake is serving up its last sandwiches this summer.

The Advocate reports late-night eatery Gene's Po-Boys is closing its doors at the end of July.

Eugene "Gene" Raymond Theriot opened the 24-hour shop in 1968 serving the Faubourg Marigny neighborhood. It got its signature bright pink color 20 years later. But much of the regular crowd didn't return after Hurricane Katrina, and visitors haven't been as interested in Gene's in recent years.

Theriot said it'll be tough to see the shop gone from the neighborhood, but he's sold out and the building will be converted to condominiums.