Cannes to present Palme d’Or, with history on the line
History could be made when the top award of the Cannes Film Festival is handed out Saturday.
Cannes' Palme d'Or is decided by a nine-person jury, headed this year by Alejandro Inarritu. Their deliberations are done in secret, so what will win is always a guessing game.
But milestone victories could occur if some of the festival's most acclaimed films were to win. If French director Celine Sciamma's period love story "Portrait of a Lady on Fire" won, it would be the first time a female filmmaker has won the Palme d'Or outright.
Pedro Almodovar could win his first Palme for his self-reflective "Pain and Glory." A win for Bong Joon-ho's "Parasite" would be the first Korean film to the Palme.
