The Latest: Cameron wins GOP nomination for attorney general

The Latest on voting in Kentucky's primary election Tuesday (all times local):

8:50

Daniel Cameron, a former aide to Sen. Mitch McConnell, has won the Republican nomination for Kentucky Attorney General. Cameron defeated state Sen. Wil Schroder on Tuesday night. Both candidates touted President Trump's proposed border wall and battled over their conservative credentials.

Cameron went to Washington to serve as McConnell's lawyer after years in private practice. He worked with the Senate Judiciary Committee on the confirmation of several conservative judges. Cameron raised more than twice as much in campaign funds than Schroder as of May 6.

Cameron will face former Kentucky Attorney General Greg Stumbo, who held the office from 2004 to 2008, in the November general election. Stumbo was unopposed in the Democratic primary.

Kentucky hasn't elected a Republican attorney general in 70 years.

___

8:30 p.m.

Scott County farmer Robert Conway has won the Democratic nomination for agriculture commissioner.

Conway is an eighth-generation Kentucky farmer who touted his experience managing multimillion dollar budgets and hundreds of workers as a transportation executive. He said he wants to help farmers diversify, including with the production and cultivation of hemp and medical marijuana.

He beat Glasgow farmer Joe in early totals Tuesday night.

Conway will face the Republican nominee in the November general election.

___

8:25 p.m.

Banker Michael Bowman of Louisville has won the Democratic nomination for the office of treasurer.

Bowman touted his experience as a bank officer managing a multi-million dollar financial portfolio and his work with local government. He promised to bring a fresh perspective to the office and ensure the proper management of public money.

He beat business owner Josh Mers in early totals Tuesday night.

Bowman will face incumbent Republican Treasurer Allison Ball in the November general election.

___

7:15 p.m.

Heather French Henry, a former Kentucky veterans affairs commissioner and Miss America, has won the Democratic nomination for Kentucky Secretary of State.

Henry defeated three other Democrats in early vote totals.

Henry won Miss America in 2000 and has been a longtime advocate for veterans. She defeated three other Democrats for the nomination, teacher and business owner Jason Griffith; former Air Force Capt. Jason Belcher; and comic book artist Geoff Sebesta.

Henry was veterans affairs commissioner under former Democratic Gov. Steve Beshear and served as deputy commissioner under Republican Gov. Matt Bevin until she resigned to run for office.

Four Democrats and four Republicans were seeking to succeed Alison Lundergan Grimes, who can't run again due to term limits.

___

7:10 p.m.

Incumbent Ryan Quarles has easily won the Republican nomination for Kentucky agriculture commissioner.

During the campaign, Quarles touted his successes in the office over the past four years including the expansion of industrial hemp production as well as success in connecting famers to new markets and an initiative to feed the hungry.

He beat challenger Bill Polyniak in early totals Tuesday night.

Quarles will run against the Democratic nominee in the November general election. That race had not yet been decided.

___

7 p.m.

Polls in Kentucky are closed for the primary election.

Polls close at 6 p.m. local time. The western half of the state is in the central time zone. Voters in line at 6 p.m. are allowed to cast ballots.

Light turnout was projected for the election Tuesday.

Two polling places in Jefferson County were allowed to stay open until 6:30 p.m. after police put them on a brief lockdown while they investigated a crime in the area.

___

6:30 p.m.

Election officials in Louisville have kept two polling locations at schools open longer after a crime in the area closed the schools for about 30 minutes.

Jefferson County Election Center spokesman Nore Ghibaudy (NOR'-ee ghi-BAW'-dee) says police placed Pleasure Ridge Park High School and nearby Greenwood Elementary on a brief lockdown Tuesday afternoon while they investigated a crime in the area.

Ghibaudy says a circuit court judge ruled that the two polling locations could remain open until 6:30 p.m. to accommodate voters who were turned away during the lockdown.

___

6 p.m.

Polls have closed in the eastern half of Kentucky in the primary election races for governor, attorney general, secretary of state and other statewide offices.

Voters in line at 6 p.m. local time are allowed to cast ballots, but light turnout was projected in Tuesday's primary.

Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes, who wasn't able to run again because of term limits, said last week that absentee voting patterns indicated a turnout consistent with past primary elections, about 12.5% of the state's registered voters. A spokeswoman for Grimes' office said Tuesday turnout might end up even lower.

Voters are deciding on nominees in the governor's race, where Republican Gov. Matt Bevin is running for reelection in the primary against legislator Robert Goforth and two other challengers.