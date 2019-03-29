Rising seas force ‘underwater homeowners’ to mobilize

In this Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 photo, artist Xavier Cortada poses with a yard sign stating that the area is five feet above sea level in Pinecrest, Fla. Cortada created an "Underwater Homeowner's Association," a kind of community installation to promote awareness about rising sea levels. Participating homeowners get signs in their yards noting how many feet about sea level they stand, and they are holding real meetings, like any other homeowner's association, to discuss how their suburban community can prepare for the effects of climate change. Wilfredo Lee AP Photo