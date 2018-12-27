Chris Brown charged with monkey-related misdemeanors

FILE - In this June 25, 2017, file photo, Chris Brown performs at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Brown released a 45-song album "Heartbreak on a Full Moon" on Tuesday, Oct. 31. Brown has been charged with monkey-related misdemeanors. The Los Angeles city attorney's office confirms Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, that the 29-year-old singer was charged last week with two counts stemming from his possession of a pet capuchin monkey without a permit.

