Letters from Houston law firm outline Bush’s business acumen

In this Monday, Dec. 3, 2018 photo, Bill Kroger, Baker Botts L.L.P. head of energy practice, browses through a folder containing correspondence between the law firm and president George H.W. Bush at the downtown office in Houston. Never-before published personal correspondence from George H.W. Bush in archives of Houston law firm Baker Botts capture a period in the late president’s life that’s often overshadowed by his political accomplishments: his career as a risk-taking entrepreneur who helped revolutionize the oil and gas industry in the Gulf of Mexico. Houston Chronicle via AP Godofredo A. Vasquez