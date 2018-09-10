Longchamp marks 70 years with its first runway show

Sophie Delafontaine had tastemakers Anita Pallenberg and Veruschka on her mind when she was figuring out how to celebrate the 70th year of her family's business, Longchamp.
Working alongside her brother, CEO Jean Cassegrain, she decided to go big with vibrant '70s glamour, a California spirit and the audacious elegance of Paris, where Longchamp was born.
Delafontaine, the creative director, had something else to celebrate Saturday when she staged her show at New York Fashion Week. She had the new face of the brand, Kendall Jenner. The supermodel arrived in a bright purple suede mini-dress and gladiator sandals that were also featured on the runway.
Longchamp chose a venue, 4 World Trade, high above the New York City skyline, with views of the Statue of Liberty.
