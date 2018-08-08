Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, returns a shot to Peter Polansky, of Canada, during the Rogers Cup men’s tennis tournament in Toronto, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. (Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press via AP)
Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal win in Toronto

August 08, 2018 09:09 PM

TORONTO

Four-time champion Novak Djokovic and top-seeded Rafael Nadal advanced to the third round of the rainy Rogers Cup on Wednesday.

Djokovic, coming off his fourth Wimbledon title, beat Canadian wild-card Peter Polansky 6-3, 6-4. The Serb had seven aces and never faced a break point in the 1-hour, 25-minute match that just beat the afternoon rain.

Nadal, playing for the first time since a five-set loss to Djokovic in the Wimbledon semifinals, topped France's Benoit Paire 6-2, 6-3 at night after a series of rain delays.

A former world No. 1, Djokovic is seeded ninth in the event he last won in 2016.

