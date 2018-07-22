South Dakota’s ‘Arc of Dreams’ project delayed

A $1.8 million public art project in eastern South Dakota has been delayed three months.
The Argus Leader reports the stainless steel Arc of Dreams was scheduled to be in place over the Big Sioux River in Sioux Falls by July. The project's leadership now expects installation to be complete in October.
Project Director Jim Clark says work on the structure has taken more time than anticipated because of the project's complexity.
Officials say work continues on the project mostly off-site, with the arc being constructed in a metalworks shop in Denver.
Sioux Falls' SculptureWalk began planning the arc in 2013. It's designed by artist Dale Lamphere.
Clark says the sculpture is intended to be a tribute to those who dream and illustrates the uncertainty and risk of pursuing dreams.
