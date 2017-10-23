Steve Martin and Martin Short’s performance in the Lowcountry canceled. Here’s why

Steve Martin and Martin Short had been scheduled to take the stage together in the Lowcountry next year, but the show has been canceled and ticket-holders are being offered refunds.
“Now You See Them, Soon You Won’t,” which features the two legendary comedians, had been scheduled for Feb. 2 at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.
Martin, 72, and Short, 67, were to be joined on stage for the comedy and musical mash-up by The Steep Canyon Rangers and pianist Jeff Babko.
A notice posted on the North Charleston PAC’s Facebook page said the event was canceled “due to scheduling conflicts.”
Ticketmaster phone and online sales will automatically be credited to customers’ accounts, the notice said. Those who purchased tickets at the box office should return their tickets there for a refund.
Tickets had ranged in price from $85 to $250.
The show scheduled for Feb 1 at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in Raleigh also was canceled, according to Ticketmaster.
Comments