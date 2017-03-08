British singer-songwriter performing in Lowcountry this fall

Acoustic fans, mark your calendars.
British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is coming to the Lowcountry.
Sheeran will be at the North Charleston Coliseum on September 5 to promote his third album, “Divide,” which was released Friday.
The tour begins June 29 in Kansas City, Mo’s Sprint Center and then continue through early October.
Pre-sale tickets are available via Ticketmaster beginning10 a.m. Monday, March 13 through 10 p.m. Thursday, March 16.
All remaining tickets will be released to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, March 17.
