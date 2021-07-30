Cue Gershwin, prepare to laugh: A delightful musical comedy on Hilton Head opens Friday

The cast of “Crazy for You,” the musical comedy that opens Friday night, July 30, 2021, at the Seahawk Cultural Center on Hilton Head Island. The show is presented by the Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute, the performing arts summer program for high school students. Ben Wolfe

Everything old Is new again!

“Crazy for You,” the Gershwin musical comedy that won a 1992 Tony award, opens Friday night at the Seahawk Cultural Center.

This show is the musical that originally opened at the Shubert Theatre in New York, with music and lyrics by George Gershwin and Ira Gershwin. The book is by Ken Ludwig, and the musical comedy is co-conceived by Ludwig and Mike Ockrent, and inspired by material from Guy Bolton and John McGowan.

The Lowcountry show, by the Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute and its young artists and technicians, with oversight by the professional staff, is produced by Ben Wolfe and his theater professionals. “Crazy for You” is directed and choreographed by New York producer, director and choreographer Joe Barros. He is known for his recent work on Hilton Head, and his direction of Tuck Everlasting and Bright Star.

Remember the 1930 hit “Girl Crazy,” filled with songs you may still hum all these years later? Look forward to lots of Gershwin “Girl Crazy” musical offerings in “Crazy for You”: “Embraceable You,” “Bidin’ my Time,” “Someone to Watch over Me,” or “Not for Me.” But also look forward to an evening further punctuated with other, familiar and loved Gershwin tunes.

“The evening is loaded with the incredible Gershwin music,” said Wolfe, the producer, “but what makes this ... is the script! It is, of course, all new, and it is fun and funny and completely engaging.”

The show centers on a theater, the Gaiety, which ultimately saves a small town in the west.

Barros, Wolfe and several others agree that this show does, in a way, reinforce and reflect what we’ve heard during this time of recovery from the pandemic. The return to live theater, the welcoming back and ushering in, the enjoyment of live theater and its attendant gratifications. It is contributing to getting everyone back to normal, a kind of post-pandemic positive modality.

The new script

The storyline revolves around a well-to-do young New Yorker, Bobby Child. He is sent, for a variety of meaningful reasons, to DeadRock, Nevada, to foreclose on a theater owned by a family business. After a series of distressing meetups, he sees and immediately falls in love — the take-your-breath-away kind of love — with the local postmistress. And for a lot of reasons, which will become apparent, he determines to produce a show to save the theater.

Of course there are lots of ins and outs and all arounds as we get to know the delightful cast. The music is perfectly paired with the story, the heroes and heroines, and those who appear unscrupulous and resort to skullduggery, contribute enthusiastically to the show. But most especially, you will cheer those who look toward a lifetime filled with new beginnings.

A back-stage glance

On a crowded day recently, I joined Wolfe, producer, in the darkened auditorium of the Seahawk Cultural Center. It had appeared to be a quiet time, but the building was abuzz with activity in every corner. At the rear of the auditorium were those in charge of sound and lighting. On stage were those making certain the props were appropriately finished and positioned, down to the last light bulb.

Then, in the black box, the rehearsal room, all of the performing young artists, along with the necessary youthful technicians, were practicing the most showstopping scene with “Slap That Bass.” (It comes from “Shall We Dance?”)

On Day 9 of the 17 days planned for move in, preparation and dress rehearsal, everyone — the youthful cast and technicians, the professional staff and clearly, the director and choreographer — was working to have everything in place for opening night.

Get tickets

Crazy for You,” the new Gershwin musical comedy

7:30 p.m. July 30-31 and Aug. 6-7; 1 p.m. Aug. 1 and Aug. 8

Seahawk Cultural Center, 70 Wilborn Road, Hilton Head

www.hhisummermusicals.com or (866) 749-2228