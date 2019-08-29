Entertainment
‘Food truck Fridays’ starts Aug. 30 on Hilton Head Island. Here’s where to catch them
Start your engines, street food lovers: a monthly food truck festival starts this weekend on Hilton Head Island.
The first “Food Truck Friday” is Aug. 30 at the Island Recreation Center parking lot.
The festival, which features four local trucks, runs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
If you miss this weekend, the trucks will return on Sept. 13, Oct. 11 and Nov. 1.
The monthly event is meant to show off the Island Rec’s new $14 million building, which opened in January.
Which trucks will be at Food Truck Fridays this week?
Papa Wheelie’s Smoked Meats and Eats
New to Hilton Head, the Papa Wheelie’s truck serves barbecue and sandwiches.
The Rolling Cow Creamery
The Bluffton-based truck specializes in rolled ice cream.
Taco Brown
Based on Hilton Head Island, Taco Brown offers classic Mexican food such as tacos, burritos, and quesadillas.
Palmetto Pops
The Lowcountry stand serves handmade, fruity ice pops.
The festival is offering positions to other vendors for future Fridays, according to the Island Recreation Center’s website.
Food trucks on Hilton Head Island
The monthly festival follows an exciting spring in the food truck world.
In April, the Food Network filmed an episode of the Great Food Truck Race at Shelter Cove Community Park. Eight trucks from around the country set up to compete for local business alongside celebrity host Tyler Florence. Hundreds of people attended.
Later that month, the RBC Heritage PGA Tour golf tournament introduced its own food truck village for the first time. It included four trucks from Savannah and Bluffton.
The show of support for food trucks surprised some on the island who have tried — and sometimes failed — to start rolling kitchens of their own.
Jane Harmon, who owned the food truck Shrimp Loco in Beaufort County from 2013 to 2017, said the most difficult part of the business was getting licensing so they could move the truck to different locations and sell.
“It was the biggest headache,” she said. “We were finally able to open up, but we could only be in so many places. It was a thorn in our side, and it didn’t make it easy for us to make money.”
Now, Town of Hilton Head Island staff say they’re writing language to make permitting and regulating the trucks easier.
Deputy director of community development Teri Lewis told The Island Packet in April that the town hopes by the end of the year to have new wording in the Land Management Ordinance to help approve food trucks on the island.
