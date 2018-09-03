Don’t miss these 7 awesome events around Hilton Head and Bluffton this September

As the temperature start to cool down and fall sets upon the Lowcountry, so do the festivals that make this place feel like home.
The month of September in Bluffton and Hilton Head Island is always full of festivals, events and community volunteer opportunities.
From a free night at a children’s museum, to a festival full of Italian food to an evening dedicated to our local fallen first responders, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
Here’s 7 awesome events you won’t want to miss this month.
1. Free Family Fun Night at the Sandbox
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7
Where: The Sandbox Children’s Museum, 18 Pope Ave, Hilton Head Island
How much: Free admission
What: The Bargain Box thrift store on Hilton Head is sponsoring a big truck-themed family fun night for families at The Sandbox Children’s Museum. Children will have the chance to see and explore some Hilton Head’s biggest vehicles up close. Any members of the community are welcome to partake in the event free of charge.
2. 2nd Annual Oscar Frazier BBQ Festival
When: 4–10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8
Where: Oscar Frazier Park, 11 Recreation Ct., Bluffton
How much: Free admission
What: This event, which is described as the “ultimate tailgate experience” will include food trucks, a beer and wine garden, a kids zone and a big screen streaming the University of South Carolina vs. University of Georgia football game, as well as the Clemson University vs. Texas A&M game. Five teams will also be competing for the crown of this year’s “BBQ King”. Admission is free and community members who plan to attend are encouraged to bring chairs.
3. Songs & Beers for Heroes
When: 6-10 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11
Where: Rooftop Bar at Poseidon, 38 Shelter Cove Ln, Hilton Head Island
How much: $25 admission, which includes food, a commemorative pint glass and two 4 oz. beer tastings. Additional 4-oz. tastings will cost $2.
What: Poseidon restaurant on Hilton Head is hosting a local music and craft beer festival to raise money for the families of local fallen first responders. The festival will include a Lowcountry boil and barbeque buffet with salads and desserts and a memorial wall to honor “the area’s fallen heroes.” All proceeds will be donated to The 200 Club of the Coastal Empire, a nonprofit organization that provides financial support to families who have lost a first responders.
4. Blufftemberfest
When: 2-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15
Where: Bluffton Oyster Factory Park, 63 Wharf St., Bluffton
How much: $5 admission. Children 12 and under get in for free.
What: This festival, which is a part of the Bluffton Sunset Party Series, will feature live music, local food vendors, craft beer and an art and craft village, that will include face painting and water sports. Attendees are welcome to bring lawn chairs and leashed pets, but no outside food or drinks will be allowed.
5. 30th Annual Beach/River Sweep
When: 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 15
Where: Various locations across Beaufort County and South Carolina
How much: Free
What: On the third Saturday in September for the last 30 years, the South Carolina Sea Grant Consortium — in partnership with S.C. Department of Natural Resources — has hosted the largest one-day litter cleanup in the state. Community members are encouraged to join thousands of people across the state by volunteering for a few hours and cleaning up the beaches, rivers, marshes and lakes.
Bluffton residents should plan to gather at Oscar Factory Park at 9 a.m. and then will disperse to different areas of the May River, as well as streets and neighborhoods nearby to clean up litter. For more information, call Beth Lewis at 843-706-4559 or email blewis@townofbluffton.com.
The Palmetto Ocean Conservancy will be hosting a beach cleanup starting at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 15 at Coligny Beach on Hilton Head Island. Volunteers are encouraged to bring gloves, but all other cleanup materials will be provided.
6. 9th annual Italian Heritage Festival
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15
Where: Honey Horn Plantation at 70 Honey Horn Plantation Rd, Hilton Head Island
How much: $6 admission
What: For the ninth year in a row, the Italian-American Club of Hilton Head is hosting a celebration of Italian culture for the community. The festival will include Italian dishes, wine, live music and entertainment, a grape-stomping contest and a pizza eating contest.
7. Hilton Head Island Shrimp Festival
When: 2-6 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 22
Where: The lawn adjacent to the Liberty Oak in Harbour Town, Hilton Head Island
How much: $20 admission, which includes food and entertainment. Children ages 8 and younger are free. $2 from every ticket will be donated to the Boys & Girls Club of Hilton Head Island.
What: The first-ever Hilton Head Island Shrimp Festival will feature a shrimp tasting contest, food, craft beer, live music from Cranford Hollow and a kids zone, which will include face painting and bounce houses. Craft beer is not included in the admission cost but will be available for purchase.
