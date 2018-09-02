Are these “Hilton Head Hotties” the next ‘Big Brother’ love story?

Hilton Head’s Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans have been gushing and blushing on camera when talking about each other on the 20th season of “Big Brother.”
Cripsen, a Hilton Head lifeguard, and Rummans, a fitness model, have been nicknamed the “Hilton Head Hotties” by the show. Rummans grew up on Hilton Head but now lives in Playa Vista, California.
The two highly competitive “housemates” are alliance members in the game but recently their relationship began taking on a flirty nature. The two were seen cuddling as they slept on live feeds in the past week.
They also turned red — Rummans even hiding her face — when both admitted during a “dairy session” that each had a crush on the other.
Yet, “showmances” can be a death sentence to someone trying to win the $500,000 prize at the end of the game. With Crispen the frontrunner and Rummans a competition beast, the two seem to be holding back
The pair are two of eight left in the house. The final episode is expected to air Sept. 27. The show airs this week at 8 p.m. Wednesday and 9 p.m. Thursday on CBS.
Crispen has steadily remained the frontrunner for winning the season per predictions by Gold Derby, a site that predicts “Hollywood races.”
The website shows Crispen with the best odds of 4/9. Rummans jumped from sixth place to third this week with 14/1 odds of winning.
Making the “Jury” is considered a high achievement in the game. It is made up of the final house guests of each season.
Jury started earlier this month for the 20th Season which means Crispen and Rummans have reached this accomplishment. CBS tends to bring back notorious players that make it to the jury for their other reality shows such as “Amazing Race” and “Survivor.” Sometimes jury members get a second or third chance at “Big Brother.”
CBS already seems to be a fan of Crispen, as viewers saw him on Keven Hart’s “TKO” in July. The Hollywood Reporter claims Crispen taped TKO before entering the “Big Brother” house.
Rummans also has garnered some of her own attention on the Internet.
According to People magazine, Rummans and another contestant made statements about “skin color in a way many felt was racially insensitive, and Rummans used the term “ghetto.’ ”
CBS later issued a statement saying those involved in inappropriate behavior and offensive comments were warned with future consequences, People reported. The statement did not name who was warned.
A third house guest also was scrutinized publicly for behavior that was unrelated to Rummans’ conversation.
That houseguest, JC Mounduix, was accused of inappropriate conduct after kissing Crispen on the armpit and rubbing his leg while he slept, according to Entertainment Weekly. It says he also opened a bathroom door on housemate Haleigh Broucher and refused to give her privacy.
“Big Brother” released a statement claiming to have reviewed concerns from viewers immediately, according to Entertainment Weekly. It says all contestants involved in the incident were interviewed.
“The safety and security of our houseguests is and will continue to be our top priority,” the statement said.
