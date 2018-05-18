Stock photo
Entertainment

Top trivia nights in Hilton Head and Bluffton: 14 bar trivia events, sorted by day

By Maggie Angst And Briana Saunders

mangst@islandpacket.com

bsaunders@islandpacket.com

May 18, 2018 01:28 PM

This story was updated Aug. 9, 2018

Whether you’re looking to unwind after a long day of work or you’re searching for a fun activity to do on vacation, trivia nights are a great option.

So gather your best team of smarty pants, grab a drink and put your brain to the test with the chance to win some prizes.

Trivia nights are offered every week, Monday through Friday, at a dozen bars and restaurants in Bluffton and Hilton Head

Here’s the list of spots where you can choose from to test your knowledge of random facts.

Hilton Head

Monday

7 p.m. at The Lodge, 7B Greenwood Drive, Hilton Head

7 p.m. at Twisted Cork, 11 Palmetto Bay Road, Hilton Head

Tuesday

7:30 p.m. at Reilley’s North End Pub, 95 Mathews Drive, Hilton Head

8 p.m. at Porter & Pig, 1000 William Hilton Parkway, Hilton Head

Wednesday

7 p.m. at Club Seats Grill, 2600 Main St., Hilton Head

7 p.m. at Wild Wing Cafe, 72 Pope Ave., Hilton Head

9 p.m. at Mellow Mushroom, 33 Office Park Road, Unit 4, Hilton Head

Thursday

6:30 p.m. at Callahan’s Sports Bar & Deluxe Grill, 49 New Orleans Road, Hilton Head

Friday

8 p.m. at World of Beer, 30 Shelter Cove Lane, Unit 140, Hilton Head

Bluffton

Tuesday

7 p.m. at Southern Barrel Brewing, 375 Buckwalter Place Blvd., Bluffton

9 p.m. at Mellow Mushroom, 878 Fording Island Road, Bluffton

Wednesday

7 p.m. at R Bar and Grill, 70 Pennington Drive, Bluffton, SC

7 p.m. at Captain Woody’s, 17 State Of Mind St., Bluffton

Thursday

6:30 p.m. at Wild Wing Cafe, 1188 Fording Island Road, Bluffton

If you know of any other weekly trivia nights in Bluffton or Hilton Head please email newsroom@islandpacket.com.

