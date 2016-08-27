Bridge Bowl Tennis accepting entries for 2nd annual event

Registration is being accepted for the second annual Bridge Bowl Tennis challenge, set for Oct. 14-16, as doubles teams from Hilton Head Island and the mainland square off for the right to face their counterparts from the other side of the bridge.
The mainland captured last year’s inaugural edition, winning 5-4 in a showdown that went to the final match. Preliminaries are held on each side of the bridge, as teams compete in pool play at their respective levels to determine who will represent their community.
Competition will be held in men’s and women’s doubles for USTA rated players at the 3.0, 3.5, 4.0 and 4.5 levels. Mixed doubles also is available, with two draws of combination 7.0 and 8.0 levels. Fields are limited, and entries will be placed on a first-come, first-served basis.
Entries are $57 through Sept. 23, or $70 if also entering mixed doubles. Prices go up $10 after the deadline. Proceeds from the event will be split among Bluffton Self Help, the Deep Well Project on Hilton Head Island and medical funds for instructor Armando Cruel, who is recovering from a stroke.
For more information, go online to BridgeBowlTennis.com or email Jackie Reynecke at jackie@palmettodunes.com.
Comments