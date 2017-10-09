Familiar face in Hilton Head Island tennis joins Palmetto Dunes

A new head tennis pro is now on the court at Hilton Head Island’s Palmetto Dunes Oceanfront Resort, the resort announced in a news release.
Eric Wammock, a USPTA elite professional, has been in the industry for 33 years, the release says. He was the owner of Hilton Head Island Tennis, a company that provided tennis programming for Hilton Head Island Beach and Tennis Resort, and also previously worked at Sea Pines Resort.
Palmetto Dunes has been listed among the 50 greatest tennis resorts by Tennis Magazine and in the world’s Top 25 by Tennis Resorts Online. The resort also offers pickleball and pop tennis.
As a player, Wammock was a college All-American at Florida State College and later All-Conference at Virginia Commonwealth University, the release says. He played professionally in 1990-91 and is former USPTA South Carolina Pro of the Year.
“Palmetto Dunes is excited to welcome Eric as our new head tennis professional,” said resort Director of Tennis John Kerr in the release. “Eric will add tremendously to the outstanding international reputation our tennis facilities have earned through the years here at Palmetto Dunes.”
