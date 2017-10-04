This national Special Olympics championship returns to Hilton Head (and needs volunteers)

A year after Hurricane Matthew forced the cancellation of last year’s Special Olympics North America National Tennis Championship, the event is back on Hilton Head Island — and volunteers are needed.
Some 400 volunteers help make the tournament happen, according to Leigh Lowery, director of communications for Special Olympics South Carolina, and there are still plenty of ways folks can assist.
The event, scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017 through Sunday, Oct. 22, will be held at Van Der Meer Racquet Club in Shipyard Plantation.
It is the 18th edition of tournament, and athletes from 12 states will compete in singles, doubles and unified competition.
Volunteers are needed for a variety of roles and while tennis knowledge is beneficial, it’s not necessary, according to Lowery.
People interested in volunteering can go to Special Olympics South Carolina’s website.
Special Olympics South Carolina provides year-round athletic training and competition for 25,588 children and adults with intellectual disabilities. The organization offers 27 Olympic-style sports and hosts more than 400 competitions each year.
Hilton Head-based Professional Tennis Registry also sponsors the event.
