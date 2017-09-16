freeimages.com
Hilton Head tennis facility to offer free lessons this week

September 16, 2017 5:35 PM

Van Der Meer Tennis is offering free tennis lessons in the coming week on Hilton Head Island.

The free “Guinea Pig” sessions will be offered during the TennisUniversity week, which attracts teaching pros and prospective pros throughout the U.S. and a number of foreign countries.

Free lessons will be given by the visiting pros from 5 to 6 p.m. Monday to Thursday — rain or shine — for ages 12 and up and all skill levels.

No reservations are necessary. For more information, contact the Van Der Meer Pro Shop at 843-785-8388.

