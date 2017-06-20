Dataw Island Club Tennis Center earns award

The USTA has named the Dataw Island Club Tennis Center on St. Helena Island as one of 12 winners in the 36th annual USTA Facility Awards program, which recognizes excellence in the construction and/or renovation of tennis facilities throughout the country.
The Dataw Island Club Tennis Center will be honored at the “Next Generation: A Tennis Innovation Workshop” at the Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld in Orlando, Fla., on Oct. 11-15.
Dataw Island Club Tennis Center is home to an active social and USTA-playing community, with more than 20 USTA League Teams each year. The club’s annual USTA Splash! Tournament, held in June, draws competitors from South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia. The event, featuring local Special Olympics athletes, benefits the local Special Olympics organization.
Facilities were judged on the following criteria: overall layout and adaptation to site; excellence of court surface and lights; ease of maintenance; accommodations for players, spectators and press/officials; aesthetics; graphics (including the use of signs and landscaping); amenities such as casual seating for spectators, food services and social areas; and the facilities’ participation in USTA programs.
