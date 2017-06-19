Belfair to host grass court tennis exhibition

All Lowcountry tennis enthusiasts are invited to attend “Breakfast at Wimbledon,” a free tennis exhibition, on Saturday at Belfair in Bluffton.
Local professionals will compete on a grass court in this eighth year of exhibition tennis at Belfair.
This year’s event will feature four local professionals, some of whom play in the Pro League on Hilton Head Island.
Mike O’Regan, co-owner of Tennis Club of the Low Country at Rose Hill, played collegiate tennis before moving to Hilton Head and has taught and coached all ages for over 20 years.
Tim Keller is current head teaching professional at Tennis Club of the Low Country. He previously coached men’s and women’s tennis at the collegiate level and came to Beaufort County via the Ivan Lendl Grand Slam Tennis Center in Connecticut and other New England venues.
Jo Fisher hails from New Zealand but now makes her home in the Lowcountry. Fisher has been on the staff at Van Der Meer and has experience teaching at both the junior and collegiate levels. She is also on the staff at Tennis of the Low Country.
Kristin Lam started her WTA career after graduating from North Carolina State University, where she played collegiate tennis. She is currently on the staff of Tennis Club of the Low Country.
The morning begins with refreshments on the lawn at 9 a.m. In the tradition of Wimbledon, scones, strawberries and cream, and yogurt will be available for purchase along with various beverages. The tennis competition begins at 9:30 a.m. Courtside seating is available; sunglasses and sunscreen are recommended.
The event is complementary, but advance reservations are required by June 22.
For more information, call Belfair at 843-757-0700.
