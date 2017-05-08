Area clubs earn gold medal designations as top tennis resorts in nation

The clubs at Palmetto Dunes, Shipyard Plantation and Port Royal Plantation have received gold medal designations as three of the nation’s top 25 tennis resorts as named by TennisResortsOnline.com.
Palmetto Dunes came in at No. 17 in the just-released annual listing, ranking third in the state behind national No.1 Kiawah Island and Wild Dunes Resort. Shipyard came in at No. 21 and Port Royal stands at No. 24 overall.
Sea Pines Racquet Club and South Beach Racquet Club received recognition as Top 75 resorts.
