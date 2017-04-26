2 Hilton Head Island tennis standouts get qualifying wild cards in Savannah

Hilton Head Island’s Sean Sculley and former Hilton Head Christian standout Nick Bybel have been given wild cards into this weekend’s qualifiers for the St. Joseph’s/Candler Savannah Challenger, set for next week at The Landings Club in Savannah.
Sculley, currently ranked 14th among incoming college freshmen, is headed to Duke this summer to start his college career. Last fall, the Smith Stearns Academy product teamed up with current Duke freshman Nick Stachowiak to reach the doubles quarterfinals of the U.S. Open Juniors.
In January, Sculley captured the USTA Southern Winter Championships on Hilton Head Island for his second USTA junior title.
Bybel is the all-time wins leader at Bucknell University, where he compiled a 112-29 record for the Bison. He also was the 2016 recipient of the school’s Christy Mathewson Award, given to the most outstanding athlete in each year’s senior class.
Four qualifying spots will be available in the Savannah Challenger’s main draw, which begins Monday. The final in the $75,000 USTA Pro Circuit event is set for May 7.
