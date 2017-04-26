More than 1,000 USTA League players from across state expected on Hilton Head Island

Two U.S. Tennis Association Championships will be held on Hilton Head Island this week, according to a news release.
The Adult 70 and Over League State Championships and the Adult 55 and Over League State Championships will take place Thursday through Monday.
In all, nearly 1,100 South Carolina league players will come to Hilton Head for over five days of tennis. They also will compete for 14 state league championships.
Palmetto Dunes, Palmetto Dunes Centre Court, Country Club of Hilton Head, Long Cove Club, Sea Pines Country Club, Moss Creek and South Beach Racquet Club all will host matches during the two championships. Palmetto Dunes is the official host site of the two championships and will host all finals matches.
The 70 and Over State League Championship is Thursday through Saturday. The 55 and Over State League Championship is Saturday through Monday.
For more information, go to sctennis.com/leaguechamps.
