Registration deadline looms for Adult Tennis Championships at Haig Point

Only a few days remain to enter the Adult Tennis Championships, which will play their 11th edition next weekend at Haig Point Club on Daufuskie Island.
The event, which begins next Friday, is a series of three one-day tournaments on Haig Point Club’s six hardcourts. Entry fees are $40 and will include round-trip ferry passage to Daufuskie Island for the duration of the tournament.
“We are looking forward to hosting the tournament and providing a highly enjoyable experience for the players and their guests,” said Ron Glenn, Haig Point’s director of tennis and wellness.
Registration is taken through the USTA’s Tennislink site at Tennislink.usta.com under tournament No. 704105617. Checks should be made payable to Haig Point Club.
